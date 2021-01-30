Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Down 6.2%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s stock price dropped 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.35 and last traded at $37.52. Approximately 876,208 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 572,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

DAO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Youdao in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of -0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($7.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.70) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $131.97 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

