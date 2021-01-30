Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) (LON:YNGN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $781.51

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) (LON:YNGN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $781.51 and traded as high as $826.00. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) shares last traded at $815.00, with a volume of 4,920 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 782.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 681.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £198.58 million and a P/E ratio of -23.84.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) Company Profile (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. (YNGN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. (YNGN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.