YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including YRC Freight, YRC Reimer, Holland, Reddaway, and New Penn. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. “

NASDAQ:YRCW opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. YRC Worldwide has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other YRC Worldwide news, insider Scott D. Ware sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Ware sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 68.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in YRC Worldwide by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

