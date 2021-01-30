Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will report $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.26. AssetMark Financial also reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AssetMark Financial.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%.

AMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In related news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $182,459.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 485,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,171,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,581 shares of company stock valued at $4,668,791. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth $876,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 175.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 97,217 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 14.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 15.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 71,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,150.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.