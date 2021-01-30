Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $184.83 Million

Analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will announce $184.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $184.10 million and the highest is $185.20 million. Avanos Medical reported sales of $189.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year sales of $714.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $713.90 million to $715.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $741.62 million, with estimates ranging from $735.30 million to $747.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Avanos Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

NYSE AVNS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.30. 221,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,027. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 6.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

