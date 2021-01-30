Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.79. Cerner posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.32.

In other news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $83,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.8% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CERN opened at $80.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cerner has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $84.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

