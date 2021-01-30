Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.48 Billion

Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will announce $11.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.17 billion and the highest is $11.92 billion. The TJX Companies reported sales of $12.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full-year sales of $32.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 billion to $32.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $42.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.53 billion to $43.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.37.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX opened at $64.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.74, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

