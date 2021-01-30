Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Watsco.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Watsco by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 87.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock traded down $12.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.49. 274,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,321. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $264.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

