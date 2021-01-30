Zacks: Analysts Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Announce -$1.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will post earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.24) and the lowest is ($1.67). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.60) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.48). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($6.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.10) to ($5.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGIO. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.97. 698,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $56.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average is $41.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.