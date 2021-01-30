Zacks: Analysts Expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Post Earnings of -$2.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.71) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.52) and the highest is ($1.75). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($12.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.29) to ($11.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($13.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($22.13) to ($10.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for argenx.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $271.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on argenx from $249.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,677,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,593,000 after buying an additional 426,448 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 471,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in argenx by 175.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 52,904 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $293.02. The stock had a trading volume of 167,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,609. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.54. argenx has a 52 week low of $103.75 and a 52 week high of $317.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -61.95 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

