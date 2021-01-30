Zacks: Analysts Expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.22 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will report $21.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.20 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $19.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $81.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.50 million to $82.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $80.85 million, with estimates ranging from $78.60 million to $83.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.21 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Chemung Financial stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.46. 13,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,211. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $155.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chemung Financial by 41.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the third quarter worth about $322,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in Chemung Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 387,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

