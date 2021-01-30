Zacks: Analysts Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $794.72 Million

Analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will post $794.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $790.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $804.00 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $860.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $133.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $908,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,318 shares in the company, valued at $36,849,011.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $202,345.00. Insiders have sold 60,700 shares of company stock worth $8,081,749 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 181.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

