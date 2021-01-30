Zacks: Analysts Expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will post $20.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.94 million to $25.54 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported sales of $6.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 201.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year sales of $83.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.21 million to $95.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $151.52 million, with estimates ranging from $130.10 million to $195.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 97.35%. The business had revenue of $21.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

NEPT opened at $1.78 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $230.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 5.4% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 19,436,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 23.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 527,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 100,366 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 221.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

