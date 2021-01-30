Zacks: Analysts Expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vista Oil & Gas.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 45.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 41,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. 20.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VIST traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. 216,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,138. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. Vista Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $217.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.62.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

