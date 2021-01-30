Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Analysts expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Alkermes posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.40. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.09.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $20.99 on Monday. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Alkermes by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

