Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.09 Billion

Analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to announce $44.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.68 billion and the lowest is $42.48 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $37.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year sales of $147.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.61 billion to $149.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $179.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $170.48 billion to $188.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,060.00 price objective (up previously from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,864.62.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $25.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,827.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,134. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,772.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,637.46. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,932.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

