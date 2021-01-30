Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Billion

Brokerages expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to report sales of $4.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.66 billion and the lowest is $4.42 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $15.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.13 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.40 billion to $17.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DISH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. DISH Network has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $42.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 26.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

