Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.36 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will post $3.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.24 billion and the highest is $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services posted sales of $3.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year sales of $12.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $12.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.20 billion to $13.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.10.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $123.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of -685.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21.

In other news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

