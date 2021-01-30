Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to post sales of $3.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.61 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $13.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $13.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $15.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%.

INFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.84.

NYSE INFY traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,671,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,818,072. Infosys has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049,297 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Infosys by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,865 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

