Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.13. Oracle reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

ORCL stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.43. 11,451,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,110,766. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20. The company has a market cap of $177.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

