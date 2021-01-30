Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.49. Shutterstock posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 130.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shutterstock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSTK. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

In related news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $6,016,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,676,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,052,609.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 46.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSTK traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.99. The company had a trading volume of 244,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,660. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $77.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shutterstock (SSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.