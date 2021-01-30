Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will announce earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Syneos Health posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYNH. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

In other news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 800 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,643 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,133.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $197,826,608.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,251,756 shares of company stock valued at $199,507,468. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,084,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,635,000 after purchasing an additional 75,715 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SYNH traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.35. 520,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,886. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $78.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.03.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

