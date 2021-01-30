Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to Post $2.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will announce earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the lowest is $2.12. Union Pacific posted earnings of $2.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $9.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.86 to $10.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

UNP traded down $3.82 on Friday, hitting $197.47. 3,508,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,627. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

