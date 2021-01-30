Zacks: Brokerages Expect Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) to announce $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Black Hills’ earnings. Black Hills posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Hills will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Black Hills.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Hills has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

NYSE:BKH opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.75. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 298,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,323,000 after buying an additional 197,713 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Black Hills by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Black Hills by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,459,000 after purchasing an additional 104,234 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Black Hills by 278.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

