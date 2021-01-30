Zacks: Brokerages Expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will report $3.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. Edison International reported sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year sales of $13.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.40 billion to $13.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.62 billion to $14.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Edison International by 3.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 68.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.16. 1,707,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $78.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.38%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

