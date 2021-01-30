Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.41. Enterprise Products Partners posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,418,000 after purchasing an additional 590,298 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 656,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 31,685 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.23. 7,579,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,991,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

