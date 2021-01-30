Zacks: Brokerages Expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.89 Billion

Analysts expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report $40.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.54 billion and the highest is $41.09 billion. Microsoft posted sales of $35.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $163.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $157.03 billion to $165.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $178.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $168.71 billion to $185.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Microsoft.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.66.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $6.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.96. The company had a trading volume of 42,503,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,100,750. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $242.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tatro Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microsoft (MSFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.