Zacks: Brokerages Expect SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SI-BONE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). SI-BONE reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SI-BONE will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SI-BONE.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIBN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $88,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $2,328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,521 shares of company stock worth $4,732,520 in the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at $2,171,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 272,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 207,049 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIBN stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,600. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $33.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $947.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.22.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SI-BONE (SIBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.