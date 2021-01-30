Zacks: Brokerages Expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report $2.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.77 billion and the lowest is $2.32 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $2.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $10.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $11.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.31 billion to $11.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

In other news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,271. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 113,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 18,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 328.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,691 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO opened at $121.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $132.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.