Zacks: Brokerages Expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to Post $0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. V.F. reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen increased their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.94.

VFC stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,454,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.81. V.F. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.31, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in V.F. by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in V.F. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in V.F. by 28.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 225,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 50,203 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in V.F. by 4.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

