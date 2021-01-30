Zacks: Brokerages Expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.95 Billion

Equities analysts expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to report $6.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.12 billion. ViacomCBS reported sales of $6.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $25.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.81 billion to $26.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $27.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.24 billion to $27.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Macquarie raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIAC traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,340,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,920,779. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $60.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.85.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

