Zacks: Brokerages Expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $419.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will report sales of $419.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $414.00 million and the highest is $429.56 million. WillScot Mobile Mini posted sales of $278.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $417.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.73.

In related news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $1,345,589.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,432.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,192,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,552,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,703 over the last 90 days. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 809,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,024,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 502,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.71. 920,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,656. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $27.41.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

