Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CTLT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $115.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $120.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $278,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,855 shares of company stock worth $2,072,912. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

