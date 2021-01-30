Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) to Hold

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group AG is a supplier of technology for the food industry. Its operating segment consists of GEA Food Solutions; GEA Farm Technologies; GEA Mechanical Equipment; GEA Process Engineering and GEA Refrigeration Technologies. GEA Group AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

Several other research firms have also commented on GEAGY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

OTCMKTS GEAGY opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

