Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Get Monro alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist lowered their price objective on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Monro in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Monro from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. Monro has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.18.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Monro’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 190.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro (MNRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.