Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) to Hold

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get SEGRO alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SEGXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

SEGRO stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $14.46.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEGRO (SEGXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.