Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

SKM stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.88. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 4.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

