Zacks Investment Research Downgrades thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on thyssenkrupp (TKAMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.