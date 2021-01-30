Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

UEIC opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $745.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.43.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $153.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.66 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the third quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 170.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

