Zacks Investment Research Downgrades X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s product candidates include X4P-001, X4P-002 and X4P-003 which are in clinical stage. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Arsanis, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.43.

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $7.81 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.53.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $520,000. AXA S.A. boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 546,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

