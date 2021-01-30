Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

Separately, Aegis increased their target price on Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcimoto presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arcimoto has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $739.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 2.92.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 645.68% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $204,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 451,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,248,931.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $508,600. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arcimoto during the third quarter worth $753,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arcimoto by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth $103,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto during the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arcimoto by 1,448.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 72,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

