Zacks Investment Research Lowers Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AXTA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $992,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

