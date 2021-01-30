Zacks Investment Research Lowers Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.86.

COLL stock opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.81 million, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $352,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $114,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,412 shares of company stock valued at $646,670 in the last three months. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $581,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 53,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

