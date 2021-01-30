Zacks Investment Research Lowers DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $267.95.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $232.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of -197.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total transaction of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $1,628,476.12. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 83,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,333,428.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

