Zacks Investment Research Lowers Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. The Company’s products include filters, capacitors, thermistors, resistors, noise suppression components, coils, piezoelectric sound components, power supplies, sensors, hybrid integrated circuit (IC), and microwave components. It sells its products to electronics companies for use as components in telecommunication, computer, audio, video, automotive electronics, and other electronic products. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Murata Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MRAAY stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Murata Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $26.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

