Zacks Investment Research Lowers U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) to Sell

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. provides transportation services. The Company offers long and medium haul, contract carriage and rail services. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on USX. Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of USX stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $334.82 million, a P/E ratio of -674.33 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $352,000. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

