Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling and trading-in used cars online. Vroom Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vroom from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vroom currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.23.

VRM stock opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.84. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Vroom’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $1,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,258.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,987,700 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

