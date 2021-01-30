Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develop treatments for an organ or cell-based transplant, and for people with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Novus Therapeutics Inc., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ELDN opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.92.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($2.27). As a group, analysts anticipate that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. The company's lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.