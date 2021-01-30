Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focused on designing, developing, and marketing products for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System(R), is the transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment for depressive disorder. Neuronetics, Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

STIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair raised Neuronetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neuronetics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $334.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19. Neuronetics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $429,870.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,879.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $138,122.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,564.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,383 shares of company stock valued at $622,058 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,895,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Neuronetics by 76.5% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 521,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,923 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

