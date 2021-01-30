Zano Tops One Day Trading Volume of $43,821.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Zano coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001281 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $43,821.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00048599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00130347 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00264356 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00065276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00065032 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,794.82 or 0.90386869 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,519,006 coins and its circulating supply is 10,489,506 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org.

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

